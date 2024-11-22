Ukraine Urges Gamers Not To Enter Chernobyl Exclusion Zone
Muhammad Irfan Published November 22, 2024 | 12:30 AM
Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) Ukraine border guards on Thursday urged fans of a horror video game not to illegally enter the Chernobyl exclusion zone, saying dozens of people had been caught trespassing in the tightly controlled territory.
The popular first-person shooter "S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl" is set in a fictional version of the restricted surroundings of the nuclear plant, which suffered a catastrophic meltdown in 1986.
"It was found that a considerable number of adventurer trespassers who illegally tried to enter the restricted area in search of extreme thrills were video game enthusiasts," Ukraine's border service said Thursday.
The warning came a day after the release of "S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2", a long-awaited sequel to the game developed by Ukrainian studio GSC.
The survival game sees players, or "stalkers", navigate a post-apocalyptic exclusion zone around the plant filled with mutants and humanoid monsters.
The release proved so popular that the rush to download it triggered a "temporary decrease in internet speeds" across Ukraine, the digital transformation ministry said, with total data use up by "at least 35 percent" compared to a normal day.
The border service warned that the Chernobyl exclusion zone "is a restricted area closed to the public and subject to intense radioactive contamination. Illegal entry into and stay in this area is subject to both administrative and criminal liability."
Over 100 people from several countries including the United States, Germany and South Korea were detained for illegally entering the zone in 2021, before Russia's invasion, the border service said.
The number of trespassing incidents dropped when Ukraine introduced martial law in response to the invasion by Russia in 2022, but "they still happen", a source in Ukraine's border service told AFP.
"They are mostly Ukrainians who wanted to visit the Chernobyl zone and walk in places where you are not allowed to walk," the source added.
The Chernobyl exclusion zone is one of the most radioactively contaminated places on Earth, spanning a 30-kilometre (19-mile) radius around the plant.
Visits to the site were possible with a tour guide before the war but since Russia's invasion in 2022 the area has been completely closed off to tourists.
Recent Stories
"Sarim Nadeem: Revolutionizing Technology and Empowering Future Innovators"
Gold prices maintain upward trajectory in int’l, local markets
At least 17 passengers killed in gun attack in KP's Kurram district
Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indictment delayed again in Toshakhana Case II
Alizeh Shah ‘s bold dance video sets internet on fire
Australian umpire hospitalized after being hit by ball during local match
Leader of Muslim League-Q Khawaja Rameez Hasan met with Federal Minister Chaudhr ..
Pakistan regrets over US’s veto of ceasefire resolution for Gaza UNSC
Govt to suspend Internet, mobile services in Islamabad, KP amid PTI protest
US indicts Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, his nephew in bribery, fraud
Sumair Ahmad Syed appointed as director for ICC Champions Trophy 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 November 2024
More Stories From World
-
Stock markets waver as Nvidia, Ukraine tensions urge caution1 minute ago
-
Ramos nears PSG return as Sampaoli makes Rennes bow31 minutes ago
-
Minister among 12 held over Serbia station collapse31 minutes ago
-
Football: French Ligue 1 table1 hour ago
-
Stock markets push higher but Ukraine tensions urge caution1 hour ago
-
Fritz pulls USA level with Australia in Davis Cup quarters3 hours ago
-
Sharjah-Pakistan Business Roundtable highlights shared vision for economic growth3 hours ago
-
Gaza strikes kill dozens as ICC issues Netanyahu arrest warrant5 hours ago
-
ICC issues arrest warrants for Netanyahu, Gallant, Deif5 hours ago
-
New bat species discovered in Saudi Arabia6 hours ago
-
Governor of Qassim inaugurates International Surgery Conference6 hours ago
-
ICC issues arrest warrants for Netanyahu, Gallant, Deif6 hours ago