KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2021) The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday that the health of former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili will not allow his transportation from hospital to prison and urged the Georgian authorities to prevent actions that could threaten his life and health.

"Yesterday's attempts to transport Mikheil Saakashvili from a military hospital to a prison institution were carried out inappropriately. The lawyers were not informed of the corresponding decision of the Georgian Penitentiary Service. The state of health of Mikheil Saakashvili does not allow this. He needs further rehabilitation. We call on the Georgian authorities to treat a citizen of Ukraine with respect and not to allow actions that threaten his life and health," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry added that Ukrainian diplomats in Georgia continue to keep the situation under control, maintaining a constant dialogue with the Georgian government and Saakashvili's lawyers.

According to the statement, a consul of the Ukrainian Embassy in Georgia will be allowed to meet with Saakashvili on Wednesday.

The ministry also noted that the Georgian side should allow Ukrainian doctors to visit Saakashvili in order to examine him.

"We continue to work on his return to Ukraine for humanitarian reasons for treatment and rehabilitation. The need for such a step is obvious," the ministry added.

Saakashvili is a dual Georgian-Ukrainian citizen. In Georgia, he was sentenced in absentia to nine years for involvement in a murder of a banker and an assault on a lawmaker. On October 1, the politician returned to Georgia and was immediately arrested. The Georgian prosecution revealed that Saakashvili entered the country illegally by crossing the border in a trailer carrying dairy products.

Considering himself a political prisoner, in October Saakashvili went on a hunger strike that lasted 50 days. He is currently hospitalized with post-strike health issues.