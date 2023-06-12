UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Urges Germany To Spare 'Many More' Leopard Tanks After Military Setback

Faizan Hashmi Published June 12, 2023 | 05:20 PM

Ukraine Urges Germany to Spare 'Many More' Leopard Tanks After Military Setback

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2023) Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrii Melnyk says Germany has the capacity to triple the number of Leopard 2 main battle tanks supplied to Kiev.

The Russian Defense Ministry said over the weekend that Ukrainian armed forces lost four Leopards and five US-supplied Bradley fighting vehicles in an attempt to breach Russian defenses in southern Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions.

"The Ukrainian army urgently needs many more Western battle tanks, infantry fighting vehicles and other armored vehicles ... Every Leopard 2 is literally as good as gold for the decisive offensive," Melnyk told the German daily Tagesspiegel in an interview published on Sunday.

Melnyk, a former Ukrainian ambassador to Germany who was recalled from Berlin last year after repeatedly offending the host country's government, estimated that the number of Leopard supplies could be "tripled without endangering Germany's defense capability.

"

Germany gave Ukraine only 18 Leopard 2 tanks from its armed forces' stockpile of more than 300 tanks, according to the Ukrainian official. Ukraine's EU allies pledged to muster more than 50 Leopard 2 tanks from their arsenals.

Melnyk also asked for another 60 Marder tracked infantry fighting vehicles and reminded Berlin of Kiev's requests to give it a tenth of Bundeswehr's Puma tracked infantry fighting vehicles, Boxer wheeled armored fighting vehicles, Fuchs armored personnel carriers and Fennek armed reconnaissance vehicles.

