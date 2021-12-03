Ukraine urges NATO to reject Russian demand for 'guarantees'

Ukraine rejects any efforts to get it to abandon its plans to join NATO, as well as any "guarantee" sought by Russia to ease tensions on the border, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told AFP on Friday

Stockholm, Dec 3 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2021 ) :Ukraine rejects any efforts to get it to abandon its plans to join NATO, as well as any "guarantee" sought by Russia to ease tensions on the border, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told AFP on Friday.

Kiev, which says such a pledge "is not an option", urged the United States and its allies to reject the demands made by Moscow, he said on the sidelines of an OSCE meeting in Stockholm.