Ukraine, US Conclude Sea Breeze Exercise in Black Sea - Defense Ministry

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2020) The US-Ukraine co-hosted multinational Sea Breeze-2020 military exercises, which started on July 20, were completed on Monday in the Black Sea after all the planned maneuver tasks were fulfilled, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"All maneuver tasks in the Black Sea have been completed in full. The leadership of the exercises 'Sea Breeze - 2020' from the Ukrainian and American sides thanked all participants for the high level of professional training and effective performance of tasks. These exercises have once again demonstrated a high level of cooperation between Ukraine and the United States, as well as regional allies and partners to ensure readiness and interoperability in the Black Sea region," the statement said.

About 2,000 servicemen from nine countries, more than 20 warships, as well as aircraft and helicopters, participated in the naval drills.

This year the event also featured Bulgaria, France, Georgia, Norway, Romania, Spain and Turkey.

"One of the features of this year's exercises was the joint remote activity of the two headquarters, which carried out command and control function over 'Sea Breeze - 2020.' One headquarters was located directly in Odessa, and the other in the city of Rota (Kingdom of Spain) in the naval operations center of the 60th unit of surface ships of the 6th fleet of the US Navy," the statement added.

US Captain Joseph Gagliano said during a press conference that was held via phone that over 50 countries were invited to take part in future drills in a move to broaden foreign participation in the exercises.

Earlier, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told Sputnik that the Sea Breeze exercises and the increased NATO activity in the region had a negative effect on security in the area.