Ukraine: US Intelligence Says Moscow 'does Not Want' Direct Conflict

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 13th April 2021 | 09:30 PM

Russia "does not want a direct conflict" with the United States, even if it will "continue destabilization efforts against Ukraine," the US intelligence community said Tuesday in its annual report on global threats

The director of national intelligence also said in the report that the embattled Afghan government "will struggle" to hold off the Taliban if a US-led international coalition withdraws this year as planned.

The director of national intelligence also said in the report that the embattled Afghan government "will struggle" to hold off the Taliban if a US-led international coalition withdraws this year as planned.

More Stories From World

