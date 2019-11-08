UrduPoint.com
Ukraine, US Outline Key Aspects Of Further Defense Cooperation - Ministry

Fri 08th November 2019

Ukraine, US Outline Key Aspects of Further Defense Cooperation - Ministry

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2019) Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Alina Frolova on Thursday met with her US partners to discuss the key aspects of further bilateral defense cooperation, the press service of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry said in a statement, adding that the parties signed a joint protocol.

"As a result of bilateral defense consultations, the parties signed a protocol defining further areas of cooperation between the defense ministries of Ukraine and the United States," the statement said.

The press service noted that during the talks, the parties addressed the issue of prospects for a defense reform in Ukraine and US possible support for its implementation.

The US side noted significant achievements in reforming and strengthening capabilities of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the statement added.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

