UrduPoint.com

Ukraine, US To Strengthen Ties On Search, Seizure Of Russian Assets - Prosecutor's Office

Umer Jamshaid Published January 11, 2023 | 10:29 PM

Ukraine, US to Strengthen Ties on Search, Seizure of Russian Assets - Prosecutor's Office

Ukraine will strengthen cooperation with the US Justice Department on the search and seizure of foreign assets belonging to Russian citizens, the Ukrainian Prosecutor General's office said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2023) Ukraine will strengthen cooperation with the US Justice Department on the search and seizure of foreign assets belonging to Russian citizens, the Ukrainian Prosecutor General's office said on Wednesday.

Task Force Ukraine, a dedicated working group, held an online meeting with its colleagues from Task Force KleptoCapture of the US Justice Department to discuss legislative aspects of the possible seizure of Russian foreign assets, the Ukrainian prosecution said.

"During the meeting, special attention was paid to legal tools to search and arrest (Russian) assets and mechanisms of their seizure. It is important for us to use all available tools to achieve the ultimate goal, which is the seizure of assets of Russian oligarchs in favor of Ukraine," Vladislav Vlasiuk, an adviser of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, was quoted by the prosecutor general's office as saying in a statement.

The office added that the two sides discussed lists of Russian individuals and entities whose assets could be confiscated as a result of potential criminal proceedings against them, with the Ukrainian group sending a request to the US seeking information on certain people.

The West and its allies imposed economic sanctions on Russia shortly after Moscow launched its military operation in Ukraine on February 24 and proceeded to freeze Russian assets throughout Europe. The foreign exchange reserves of the Russian central bank worth hundreds of billions of dollars have been frozen as well, with Western officials calling for the introduction of measures to confiscate the assets and allocate them for the rebuilding of Ukraine.

Moscow has repeatedly said that attempts to confiscate frozen Russian assets are an expropriation of property and a violation of international law. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik that Russia would do everything possible to return the seized assets.

Related Topics

Exchange Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe Bank February Criminals All From Billion

Recent Stories

VP awards Mansour bin Zayed Mohammed bin Rashid&#0 ..

VP awards Mansour bin Zayed Mohammed bin Rashid&#039;s Scarf

3 seconds ago
 Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BIS ..

Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) invites applications from e ..

14 minutes ago
 FPCCI must formulate agenda to put Pakistan on pat ..

FPCCI must formulate agenda to put Pakistan on path of economic development: Dr. ..

14 minutes ago
 US Senator Requests Hearing on Privacy, National S ..

US Senator Requests Hearing on Privacy, National Security Concerns About TikTok ..

14 minutes ago
 Ukraine Underestimates Skills of Mobilized Russian ..

Ukraine Underestimates Skills of Mobilized Russian Soldiers - Reports

14 minutes ago
 Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Kh ..

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi Command & Staff Confe ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.