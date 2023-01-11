Ukraine will strengthen cooperation with the US Justice Department on the search and seizure of foreign assets belonging to Russian citizens, the Ukrainian Prosecutor General's office said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2023) Ukraine will strengthen cooperation with the US Justice Department on the search and seizure of foreign assets belonging to Russian citizens, the Ukrainian Prosecutor General's office said on Wednesday.

Task Force Ukraine, a dedicated working group, held an online meeting with its colleagues from Task Force KleptoCapture of the US Justice Department to discuss legislative aspects of the possible seizure of Russian foreign assets, the Ukrainian prosecution said.

"During the meeting, special attention was paid to legal tools to search and arrest (Russian) assets and mechanisms of their seizure. It is important for us to use all available tools to achieve the ultimate goal, which is the seizure of assets of Russian oligarchs in favor of Ukraine," Vladislav Vlasiuk, an adviser of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, was quoted by the prosecutor general's office as saying in a statement.

The office added that the two sides discussed lists of Russian individuals and entities whose assets could be confiscated as a result of potential criminal proceedings against them, with the Ukrainian group sending a request to the US seeking information on certain people.

The West and its allies imposed economic sanctions on Russia shortly after Moscow launched its military operation in Ukraine on February 24 and proceeded to freeze Russian assets throughout Europe. The foreign exchange reserves of the Russian central bank worth hundreds of billions of dollars have been frozen as well, with Western officials calling for the introduction of measures to confiscate the assets and allocate them for the rebuilding of Ukraine.

Moscow has repeatedly said that attempts to confiscate frozen Russian assets are an expropriation of property and a violation of international law. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik that Russia would do everything possible to return the seized assets.