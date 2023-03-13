UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Uses Arms Supplied By West To Attack Civilians - Donetsk Mayor

Muhammad Irfan Published March 13, 2023 | 09:20 AM

Ukraine Uses Arms Supplied by West to Attack Civilians - Donetsk Mayor

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2023) The weapons that Ukraine receives from Western countries are all used against civilians in Donetsk, the city mayor, Alexey Kulemzin told Sputnik.

"NATO heavy artillery and MLRS (Multiple Launch Rocket Systems) of various modifications are used. It has long been not only about 'Hurricanes' (guided rocket systems) and 'Grads' - now it's also the Vampire (rocket launcher), and HIMARS (High Mobility Artillery Rocket System), and all the rest. Everything that America and its henchmen supply (to Ukraine) - everything gets here," Kulemzin said.

He added that civilians in Donetsk wish for nothing but for the attacks of Ukrainian troops to end.

"We need to drive the enemy back to a distance where they can no longer hurt our civilians," the Donetsk mayor told Sputnik.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the end of last month that weapon supplies to Ukraine free-of-charge by NATO countries is what makes them an accomplice, albeit indirectly, to crimes committed by Kiev against civilians in Donetsk and other eastern regions.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Vladimir Putin Donetsk Kiev All From Weapon

Recent Stories

Malawi declares state-of-disaster after cyclone's ..

Malawi declares state-of-disaster after cyclone's deadly return

39 minutes ago
 Law minister lauds court's verdict in Noor Mukadam ..

Law minister lauds court's verdict in Noor Mukadam case

39 minutes ago
 Social media companies urged to stand up to Myanma ..

Social media companies urged to stand up to Myanmar's military junta

39 minutes ago
 UK Believes Possible Conflict in Asia-Pacific Coul ..

UK Believes Possible Conflict in Asia-Pacific Could Be Worse Than Situation in U ..

39 minutes ago
 German Troops Suffering From Shortfalls of 'Everyt ..

German Troops Suffering From Shortfalls of 'Everything' - Commissioner

39 minutes ago
 PPP paying special attention to solving public pro ..

PPP paying special attention to solving public problems: Turi

36 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.