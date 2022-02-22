Ukraine Uses 'Grad' Missile Systems in DPR for First Time Since 2018 - DPR in JCCC

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2022) The Ukrainian military on Tuesday used multiple rocket launcher systems BM-21 "Grad" against the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic, shelling the city of Donetsk for the first time since 2018, the DPR mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of ceasefire (JCCC) said.

"For the first time since May 2018, the enemy used the BM-21 'Grad' rocket launchers, firing five missiles," the mission posted on Telegram.