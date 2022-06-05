UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Uses Supplies Of Military Equipment From US To Restore Losses - Putin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 05, 2022 | 02:10 PM

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKIY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2022) KAMCHATSKIY, June 5 (Sputnik) - The US supply of the Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS) to Ukraine is connected with restoring the losses of Ukrainian military equipment and in fact this does not change anything, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday.

"We presume that this supply from the United States and some other countries is connected with the compensation of losses of this military equipment, there is nothing new here and it does not change anything in essence. And there are also applications for the supply of artillery .

.. it is also about restoring what was lost or destroyed during the hostilities," Putin said in an interview with the Russian Channel One broadcaster.

The president noted that in the beginning of Russia's special operation, the Ukrainian army had about 515 Multiple rocket launchers, 380 of which were destroyed, but some were restored or taken from stock and currently Kiev has about 360 units of such equipment.

Putin also added that Ukrainian reconnaissance drones that have been flying there since the beginning of the special operation are all foreign-made.

