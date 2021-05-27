UrduPoint.com
Ukraine Using Drones More Actively At Border With Russia - Russian Security Service

Thu 27th May 2021

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2021) The border service of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) has recently recorded an increase in the numbers of Ukrainian drone flights close to the border between the countries, Vladimir Kulishov, the head of the border service and the first deputy chief of the FSB, said in an interview with Sputnik.

"We also see an increase in the number of unmanned aerial vehicle flights above the land section of the Russian-Ukrainian state border. With the assistance of Western partners, the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine is constantly enhancing the fleet of drones used in border activities," Kulishov said.

According to the head of the FSB's border service, Kiev is actively studying the experience of Turkish and Israeli reconnaissance and attack drones for potentially using it in the conflict area in Ukraine's south-east.

