Ukraine Using Its Strategic Reserves in Counteroffensive - Putin

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2023) Ukraine is using its strategic reserves to break through Russian defense lines during their counteroffensive, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

"They use the so-called strategic reserves, which consist of several components: the first of them is designed to break through the defense, the second, in order to use troops to secure territories, to move the territory.

They didn't achieve their goals in any of the sections, that's what matters," Putin said during his address at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

The president mentioned that Ukraine is making new counteroffensive attempts right now, including in Zaporizhzhia region, but Kiev "has no chances"

