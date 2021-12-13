Ukraine Vaccinates 40% of Population, Fulfills WHO Recommendation - Health Ministry

Ukrainian Health Minister Viktor Liashko said on Monday that 40% of adult population have been fully immunized against COVID-19, thus meeting the vaccination target set by the World Health Organization (WHO)

KYIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2021) Ukrainian Health Minister Viktor Liashko said on Monday that 40% of adult population have been fully immunized against COVID-19, thus meeting the vaccination target set by the World Health Organization (WHO).

On October 7, WHO said that 40% of the population of all countries should be vaccinated by the end of 2021 and 70% by mid 2022.

"Forty percent of adult Ukrainians, 12.45 million, have already received a full vaccination course. Peaking at this number, Ukraine has fulfilled the vaccination target set by the WHO: 40% of fully vaccinated in 2021," Liashko told a briefing.

For the fifth week in a row in Ukraine the amount of COVID-19 cases was decreasing, according to the minister.

Over the past week, 61,210 cases were registered, less than a half of the 152,263 logged in the week from November 1-7.

Liashko also said that he would sign a decree on Monday that would allow administration of a COVID-19 additional dose for the better protection of people who had low effect from the vaccine due to their health condition.

Vaccination against COVID-19 was rolled out in Ukraine on February 24 using Covishield vaccine. CoronaVac, AstraZeneca and Comirnaty became available in April. Later in July, the Moderna vaccine was added to the vaccination portfolio.