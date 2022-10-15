Ukraine 'Very Far From' US Approving ATACMS Missiles Deliveries - Deputy Prime Minister

Kiev is not close to securing a deal on the deliveries of long-range Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS) that it has been soliciting from the United States, Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olha Stefanishyna said on Saturday

Last week, the Wall Street Journal reported that the US refused to transfer ATACMS missiles, with a range of up to 300 kilometers (186 miles), to Ukraine due to disagreements over possible strikes on targets in Crimea, despite Kiev's persistent requests. Russian Ambassador to Washington Anatoly Antonov told Sputnik that the start of deliveries of such missiles to Ukraine could be interpreted as direct US involvement in a military conflict with Russia.

When asked by the Newsweek magazine if Ukraine is close to securing a deal with the US on the deliveries of fighter jets and ATACMS missiles, Stefanishyna said that she is "very far from answering yes," adding that "the progress is really, really significant."

Western countries have been providing Kiev with humanitarian, military and financial aid since the start of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine. Moscow has denounced the flow of weapons to Ukraine from its Western allies, saying it adds fuel to the fire, and warned that any arms shipments on Ukrainian territory would be "legitimate targets" for the Russian forces.