Ukraine Violating Agreements on Heavy Weapons Withdrawal in Donbas - Russian Envoy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2022) Ukraine is violating the reached agreements on the withdrawal of heavy weapons from the eastern region of Donbas, Russia's envoy to the Trilateral Contact Group, Boris Gryzlov, said on Thursday.

"Representatives of Donetsk and Luhansk have provided the facts of violations of the agreements on boosting the ceasefire and the withdrawal of heavy weapons by Ukraine.

Such steps are perceived with distrust by representatives of Donetsk and Luhansk," Gryzlov told reporters.

He stressed that the security on the contact line may be ensured only via the implementation of the Minsk agreements and the 2020 ceasefire accords by Ukraine.

Gryzlov added that Kiev was again ignoring proposals on the conflict settlement roadmap made by the self-proclaimed republics of Donetsk and Luhansk (DPR and LPR)