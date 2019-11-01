UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ukraine Vows To Expand Partnership With NATO - Deputy Prime Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 31 seconds ago Fri 01st November 2019 | 10:19 PM

Ukraine Vows to Expand Partnership With NATO - Deputy Prime Minister

Ukraine appealed to NATO with a request to grant it a partner status in the Enhanced Opportunities Partnership, the country's deputy prime minister for European and Euro-Atlantic integration, Dmytro Kuleba, said at a briefing on Friday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2019) Ukraine appealed to NATO with a request to grant it a partner status in the Enhanced Opportunities Partnership, the country's deputy prime minister for European and Euro-Atlantic integration, Dmytro Kuleba, said at a briefing on Friday.

The North Atlantic Council paid a two-day visit to Ukraine at the ambassadorial level. In addition, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg spoke at a meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Commission in Kiev.

"During the visit, Ukraine turned to the North Atlantic alliance with a request to move to a new level of cooperation and provide Ukraine with the status of a partner of enhanced opportunities," Kuleba said.

The deputy prime minister recalled that Georgia, Sweden, Finland, Australia and Jordan were taking part in this program, which provides for the expansion of practical cooperation with NATO.

Kuleba added that the program could help get priority access to the "certification" of events within NATO-Ukraine cooperation, and also provides for enhanced cooperation in the field of intelligence and the provision of opportunities for representatives of partner states to receive positions in the alliance.

NATO introduced the Enhanced Opportunities Partnership in 2014. The purpose of this partnership is to improve the interaction between NATO member states with key partners.

Ukraine canceled its non-aligned status after a power change in 2014 and confirmed its intention to join NATO. NATO officials have repeatedly said that the country needs to implement a wide range of reforms before pursuing membership in the alliance. To help implement these reforms, the Law on National Security was passed last year, providing for broader civilian control over Ukraine's state security and military. It also outlined law enforcement agencies' powers more transparently.

Related Topics

NATO Prime Minister Australia Ukraine Visit Kiev Alliance Georgia Sweden Finland

Recent Stories

Nation not to forgive Maulana for ignoring Kashmir ..

29 seconds ago

1st Joint Russian-Turkish Patrol in Syria Successf ..

30 seconds ago

Thousands turn out to meet international star Stev ..

34 minutes ago

Indian illegal act of bifurcation of IOK is violat ..

34 seconds ago

Cambodia says British tourist death was accidental ..

38 seconds ago

Afghan Security Council Says Studying Report on At ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.