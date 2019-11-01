Ukraine Vows to Expand Partnership With NATO - Deputy Prime Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

Ukraine appealed to NATO with a request to grant it a partner status in the Enhanced Opportunities Partnership, the country's deputy prime minister for European and Euro-Atlantic integration, Dmytro Kuleba, said at a briefing on Friday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2019) Ukraine appealed to NATO with a request to grant it a partner status in the Enhanced Opportunities Partnership, the country's deputy prime minister for European and Euro-Atlantic integration, Dmytro Kuleba, said at a briefing on Friday.

The North Atlantic Council paid a two-day visit to Ukraine at the ambassadorial level. In addition, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg spoke at a meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Commission in Kiev.

"During the visit, Ukraine turned to the North Atlantic alliance with a request to move to a new level of cooperation and provide Ukraine with the status of a partner of enhanced opportunities," Kuleba said.

The deputy prime minister recalled that Georgia, Sweden, Finland, Australia and Jordan were taking part in this program, which provides for the expansion of practical cooperation with NATO.

Kuleba added that the program could help get priority access to the "certification" of events within NATO-Ukraine cooperation, and also provides for enhanced cooperation in the field of intelligence and the provision of opportunities for representatives of partner states to receive positions in the alliance.

NATO introduced the Enhanced Opportunities Partnership in 2014. The purpose of this partnership is to improve the interaction between NATO member states with key partners.

Ukraine canceled its non-aligned status after a power change in 2014 and confirmed its intention to join NATO. NATO officials have repeatedly said that the country needs to implement a wide range of reforms before pursuing membership in the alliance. To help implement these reforms, the Law on National Security was passed last year, providing for broader civilian control over Ukraine's state security and military. It also outlined law enforcement agencies' powers more transparently.