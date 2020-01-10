Ukraine Wants Black Boxes From Crashed Boeing to Be Decrypted in Kiev - Foreign Ministry

Ukraine would like data recorded on black boxes of the Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) Boeing 737-800, which crashed in Iran earlier this week, to be decoded in Kiev, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko said Friday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2020) Ukraine would like data recorded on black boxes of the Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) Boeing 737-800, which crashed in Iran earlier this week, to be decoded in Kiev, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko said Friday.

"We are deciding with the Iranians where the black boxes will go; whether they would be decrypted in Iran. We want them to be decrypted in Kiev," Pristayko said at a briefing.

According to the minister, during the last conversation between pilots and air traffic controllers, the flight was carried out normally.

"We have an accurate time stamp when our pilots last contacted with controllers. We got this information today. We got full access to the conversation [recorded] not only on the black boxes that are stored on the plane, but also to the full record of the [conversation of the] Iranian air traffic controllers with our pilots. Until the last conversation, the situation on board was normal," the top diplomat added.