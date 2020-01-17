UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ukraine Wants Iran's Guilty Plea Over Plane Crash Formalized - Foreign Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 17th January 2020 | 08:55 PM

Kiev wants Iran's guilty plea for shooting down a Ukrainian plane near Tehran be cemented in an internationally recognized document, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko said Friday

"There are many precedents when public statements [were initially made but] were not confirmed later. We want Iran's admission of guilt to be publicly formalized [in the form of] an internationally recognized document," Prystaiko told the Ukrainian parliament.

Iran is ready to hand over the plane's flight data recorders to Ukraine after an international joint investigation team gets access to them on the spot, Prystaiko continued.

"Last night, I had a conversation with the Iranian foreign minister [Mohammad Javad Zarif], who assured me that the responsibility [for the crash] now lies primarily with the Iranian authorities. The following algorithm of actions has been proposed � a joint investigation team will have access to the black boxes on the spot after which Iran will be ready to hand over the black boxes to Ukraine," Prystaiko said.

The proposed algorithm meets international standards, the top diplomat noted, adding that still, Kiev demanded that the black boxes be transferred to Ukraine immediately to ensure an independent probe of the crash.

Kiev will doubt the objectivity of the investigation until Ukrainian representatives join it, Prystaiko argued.

"Our investigation team must take part in the probe, in particular on Iran's territory. Until then, of course, we have doubts about any investigation being conducted by Iran," the foreign minister said.

A Kiev-bound Boeing operated by the Ukraine International Airlines crashed on January 8 near Tehran's Imam Khomeini International Airport, killing all 176 people on board. According to the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, 82 Iranians, 63 Canadians, 11 Ukrainians, 10 Swedes, four Afghans, three Germans and three UK nationals were among the victims. Most of the victims were students.

On Saturday, the Iranian military admitted to unintentionally shooting down the jetliner, having confused it with a hostile cruise missile in anticipation of a US attack. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Kiev expected Tehran to take full responsibility for the accident and all related consequences, including official apologies, the prosecution of those responsible and a transparent investigation.

