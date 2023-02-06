UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Wants Israel To Publicly Condemn Russia's Operation - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 06, 2023 | 04:50 AM

Ukraine Wants Israel to Publicly Condemn Russia's Operation - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2023) Kiev has asked Israel to publicly denounce the Russian special military operation in Ukraine and to express support for Ukraine's territorial integrity, Israeli media report.

The demands were made ahead of Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen's planned visit to Kiev, The Times of Israel said on Sunday, citing a report from the Walla news site.

In addition, Kiev has asked Israel to approve a $500 million loan to Ukraine and treat "hundreds of wounded soldiers and civilians," the report said, citing Israeli and Ukrainian officials.

A potential meeting between Cohen and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy depends on Israel's willingness to meet Kiev's demands, one Ukrainian official said.

In January, Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen held a phone conversation with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and accepted an invitation to visit Kiev, according to The Times of Israel.

Israeli and Ukrainian officials told the newspaper that Cohen would become the most senior Israeli official to visit Kiev since the beginning of Russia's military operation in Ukraine in February, 2022.

