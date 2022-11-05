Ukraine Wants Military Equipment Repair Hubs Set Up in Neighboring Countries - Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2022) Ukraine is in talks with Poland, Slovakia, and the Czech Republic to set up repair centers for military equipment on their territory, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said on Friday.

"We will do it (repair) outside of Ukraine, directly at the enterprises of our partners - Poland, Slovakia, or the Czech Republic. These are our closest partners, they are ready.

Today I am negotiating with my counterparts, ministers of defense, on the creation of such service hubs," Reznikov told a briefing.

Reznikov added that the repair and maintenance of modern equipment, including artillery and armored vehicles, are the main challenges for the Ukrainian defense industry.

Hubs in neighboring countries would be needed for major repairs as the minister said that simple fixes can be carried out directly in combat formations or by Ukrainian enterprises.