Ukraine Wants To Be 'visible' In Eurovision Clouded By Israel
Muhammad Irfan Published May 04, 2024 | 04:20 PM
Malmö, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2024) It took over 26 hours to travel from Kyiv to Malmo, a journey Ukraine's Eurovision contestants say was imperative to make their country "visible" in the song contest overshadowed by Israel's participation.
"It's an opportunity for us to represent our culture. To show that we've got so much more to give people," singer Jerry Heil -- the stage name for Yana Shemaieva -- told AFP in an interview.
"We just need to be visible," she said.
But this year's contest has so far been dominated by calls for Israel to be excluded over its war in Gaza, which the organisers rejected.
A week of Eurovision Song Contest festivities kicked off Saturday in the southern Swedish town of Malmo, with 37 countries taking part.
The first semi-final takes place on Tuesday, the second on Thursday, and the grand final concludes the event on May 11.
Thousands of people are expected to attend pro-Palestinian rallies throughout the week in Malmo.
Direct threats have also been made against the singer representing Israel, Eden Golan, swiftly condemned by the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) which oversees Eurovision.
Ukraine's Jerry Heil and rapper Aliona Savranenko, known by her artist name alyona alyona, are competing with the catchy "Teresa & Maria", a mix of rap, pop and a touch of opera, with lyrics sung in Ukrainian "about union".
"We have to remind the world how united it was" before Russia invaded Ukraine, alyona alyona said.
The world needs to "give this helping hand again, and help refugees, help with medicine, weapons," she added.
