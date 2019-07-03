Ukraine Wants to Continue Cooperation With IMF - President Zelenskyy

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2019) Ukraine wants to continue its cooperation with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), country's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said during the meeting with IMF First Deputy Managing Director David Lipton in Toronto.

"We would like to continue our relations with the IMF. I want to put emphasis on that," Zelenskyy said on Tuesday, as quoted by his press service.

The president pointed out that Ukraine had achieved macroeconomic stability and vowed to do best for the country to thrive.

"He also assured of guarantees of the independence of the National Bank of Ukraine," the press service noted.

Zelenskyy has invited an IMF delegation to visit Kiev so that the parties could reach a working agreement on a new cooperation program.

"The President suggests organizing such a visit immediately after the formation of a new government," the press service added.

In December, the IMF Executive Board approved a $3.9 billion stand-by program for Ukraine for 14 months.

The fund then announced that it would immediately provide Kiev with the $1.4 billion tranche from the new loan package. The rest of the financial aid will be available after semi-annuals reviews have been completed, it added.