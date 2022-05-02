Ukraine Wants to Get Security Guarantees Primarily From West - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2022) Ukraine wants to receive security guarantees from the West in the first place, although initially these guarantees were supposed to have been agreed upon by everyone, including Russia, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Sunday.

He recalled that during the negotiations in Istanbul in March, Ukraine had expressed its readiness to be a neutral, non-bloc, non-nuclear country; however, then Kiev had changed its position.

"Now they are trying to build negotiations in a different way. They also want to receive security guarantees first of all from the West, although initially these guarantees had to have been agreed upon by everyone together, including Russia," Lavrov told Italian broadcaster Mediaset.