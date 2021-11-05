UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Wants To Purchase More Turkish-Made Bayraktar Drones - General Staff

Sumaira FH 10 seconds ago Fri 05th November 2021 | 04:30 AM

Ukraine Wants to Purchase More Turkish-Made Bayraktar Drones - General Staff

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2021) Ukraine wants to buy more Turkish-made Bayraktar combat drones, Chief of the Ukrainian General Staff Serhiy Shaptala said.

Last week, the General Staff said that the Ukrainian military began employing the Bayraktar strike drone in the eastern region of Donbas.

Flights of military aircraft and unmanned aerial vehicles along the entire contact line are prohibited by the Minsk agreements, however, the head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said that the use of a drone in Donbas was not a violation of the Minsk agreements, and all the procedures were followed.

"Our state is purchasing Bayraktar (drones). We have some on duty, we will further increase their number," Shaptala told the 1+1 broadcaster on late Thursday.

He added that the recent use of a Bayraktar drone in Donbas was a  response to fire opened by the Donbas forces.

