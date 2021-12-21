Ukraine Wants to See Clear Timeline on Its Application for NATO Membership - Zelenskyy

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2021) Ukraine wants to see a clear timeline on its application for NATO membership next year, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Tuesday.

"We strive to unblock the peace process in Donbas as soon as possible, return Crimea, achieve membership in the European Union in the coming years and get a very clear time horizon from NATO, very specific. And we want to get it in 2022," Zelenskyy told a diplomatic conference.