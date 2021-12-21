UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Wants To See Clear Timeline On Its Application For NATO Membership - Zelenskyy

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 21st December 2021 | 03:00 PM

Ukraine Wants to See Clear Timeline on Its Application for NATO Membership - Zelenskyy

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2021) Ukraine wants to see a clear timeline on its application for NATO membership next year, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Tuesday.

"We strive to unblock the peace process in Donbas as soon as possible, return Crimea, achieve membership in the European Union in the coming years and get a very clear time horizon from NATO, very specific. And we want to get it in 2022," Zelenskyy told a diplomatic conference.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine European Union From

Recent Stories

China's Shanxi posts robust foreign trade

China's Shanxi posts robust foreign trade

21 minutes ago
 Chinese shares close higher Tuesday

Chinese shares close higher Tuesday

21 minutes ago
 PAC examines highlighted audit pas of NHA

PAC examines highlighted audit pas of NHA

21 minutes ago
 Iron ore futures close higher

Iron ore futures close higher

21 minutes ago
 Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

21 minutes ago
 Philippines reports 168 new COVID-19 cases, lowest ..

Philippines reports 168 new COVID-19 cases, lowest since May 2020

26 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.