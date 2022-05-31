UrduPoint.com

Ukraine War Boosts Africa's Humanitarian Emergency: UN Official

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 31, 2022 | 04:56 PM

Ukraine war boosts Africa's humanitarian emergency: UN official

The war in Ukraine is heaping further pressure on Africa's fast-growing population of vulnerable people, a UN refugee official says

Libreville, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2022 ) :The war in Ukraine is heaping further pressure on Africa's fast-growing population of vulnerable people, a UN refugee official says.

Cereal prices have surged because of the slump in exports from one of the world's bread baskets.

In Africa, rising food costs are sharpening the impact of conflict and climate change, which have already driven millions into poverty or forced them from their homes, Raouf Mazou, assistant high commissioner at the UNHCR refugee agency, told AFP.

"Across Africa, rising prices and reduced food aid caused by the war in Ukraine will increase the vulnerability of refugees and other forcibly displaced populations and increase the risk of inter-communal tensions," Mazou said in an interview.

Related Topics

Africa World United Nations Exports Ukraine From Refugee UNHCR Million

Recent Stories

ICAP unveils model federal budget 2022-23

ICAP unveils model federal budget 2022-23

1 minute ago
 Notorious motorcycle, cattle thief gang busted, tw ..

Notorious motorcycle, cattle thief gang busted, two held in multan

1 minute ago
 In touch with KP Govt for Dua Zehra's recovery: CM ..

In touch with KP Govt for Dua Zehra's recovery: CM Murad

1 minute ago
 Exports jump 24.6% on annual basis, imports up 35% ..

Exports jump 24.6% on annual basis, imports up 35% to $29.4B, official data show ..

38 minutes ago
 Chinese shares higher at midday Tuesday

Chinese shares higher at midday Tuesday

38 minutes ago
 Brazil sees 63 COVID-19 deaths a day, national dea ..

Brazil sees 63 COVID-19 deaths a day, national death toll hits 666,516

38 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.