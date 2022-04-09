UrduPoint.com

Ukraine War Drives International Food Prices To 'new All-time High': UN Agency

Faizan Hashmi Published April 09, 2022 | 02:06 PM

Ukraine war drives international food prices to 'new all-time high': UN agency

World food prices leaped nearly 13% in March and hit a new record, with the war in Ukraine causing turmoil in grain markets essential oils and edible oils, according to the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), a UN agency

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2022 ) :World food prices leaped nearly 13% in March and hit a new record, with the war in Ukraine causing turmoil in grain markets essential oils and edible oils, according to the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), a UN agency.

The Rome-based agency's Food Price Index, which tracks the most traded food commodities globally, averaged 159.3 points last month, up from 141.4 points in February.

The February number was initially reported at 140.7, which was already a record.

Russia and Ukraine are major exporters of wheat, corn, barley and sunflower oil across the Black Sea, and Moscow's six-week military offensive against the neighboring country has halted Ukrainian exports.

Driven by soaring wheat and coarse grain prices � largely as a result of the war in Ukraine � the FAO Cereal Price Index was 17.1 per cent higher in March than it was just a month earlier.

Over the past three years, Russia and Ukraine combined, accounted for around 30 per cent and 20 per cent of global wheat and maize exports, respectively.

FAO's newly released Cereal Supply and Demand Brief estimates that at least 20 per cent of Ukraine's winter crops that were planted, may not be harvested.

But, it also points to a worldwide cereal production of 2,799 million tonnes, up slightly from 2020, with rice production reaching an all-time high of 520.3 million tonnes.

And global cereal use in 2021-22 is projected to reach 2,789 million tonnes, including a record level for rice, with increases also expected for maize and wheat.

Global cereal stocks are forecast to rise by 2.4 per cent by the end of this year, from their opening levels, largely due to higher wheat and maize stocks in Russia and Ukraine, on account of lower expected exports.

FAO lowered its forecast for world trade in cereals in the current marketing year to 469 million tonnes, marking a contraction from the 2020-21 level, largely due to the war in Ukraine and based on currently available information.

Expectations point to the European Union and India increasing wheat exports, while Argentina, India and the United States ship are likely to ship more maize � partially compensating for the loss of exports from the Black Sea region.

The FAO Vegetable Oil Price Index rose 23.2 per cent, driven by higher quotations for sunflower seed oil, of which Ukraine is the world's leading exporter.

Palm, soy and rapeseed oil prices also rose markedly as a result of the higher sunflower seed oil prices and the rising crude oil prices � with soy oil prices further underpinned by concerns over reduced South American exports.

FAO's Sugar Price Index rose 6.7 per cent from February, reversing recent declines to reach a level more than 20 per cent higher than in March 2021.

Higher crude oil prices were a driving factor, along with Currency appreciation of the Brazilian Real, while favorable production prospects in India prevented larger monthly price increases.

Meanwhile, surging pig meat prices related to a shortfall in animals for slaughter in Western Europe, drove the FAO Meat Price Index up by 4.8 per cent in March to reach an all-time high.

International poultry prices also firmed in step with reduced supplies from leading exporting countries following avian flu outbreaks.

Amid a surge in import demand for near and long-term deliveries, especially from Asian markets, quotations for butter and milk powders rose steeply, driving the FAO Dairy Price Index up 2.6 per cent, making it 23.6 per cent higher than in March 2021.

Related Topics

India World United Nations Exports Import Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe Agriculture European Union Oil Price Argentina United States Brazilian Real February March May Stocks 2020 Market From Wheat Asia Million

Recent Stories

Leclerc grabs pole ahead of Verstappen for Austral ..

Leclerc grabs pole ahead of Verstappen for Australian Grand Prix

1 minute ago
 Bannu players wins medals in Int'l Wushu contests

Bannu players wins medals in Int'l Wushu contests

1 minute ago
 Kiev Preparing Provocation in Irpin to Accuse Russ ..

Kiev Preparing Provocation in Irpin to Accuse Russia of Mass Killings - Defense ..

7 minutes ago
 Two European divers rescued after disappearing in ..

Two European divers rescued after disappearing in Malaysia

7 minutes ago
 Govt to face no-trust-motion in constitutional, de ..

Govt to face no-trust-motion in constitutional, democratic manner: Qureshi

18 minutes ago
 NA session resumption delayed

NA session resumption delayed

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.