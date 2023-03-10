UrduPoint.com

Ukraine War Important For US To Prevent Americans From Dying In Europe - Congressman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 10, 2023 | 11:47 PM

The United States and NATO support for Ukraine and their continued massive flow of arms and ammunition to Kiev is critically important for the United States because it prevents Americans from having to fight and die in Europe instead of the Ukrainians, US Congressman Seth Moulton said on Friday

"This fight is so important because it prevents Americans dying in Europe," Moulton said in a podcast conversation at the Hudson Institute. "We want Ukraine to win to make it clear (to Russia) you tried this war of aggression and you lost.

Continued support for Ukraine was essential to the United States maintaining the credibility of its underlying nuclear deterrent to protect its allies, Moulton said.

"If you are counting on the United States for a nuclear deterrent we are going to show up. That is a really important message," Moulton said.

Since Ukrainians were doing the fighting, they and not the United States should determine the terms of the eventual settlement with Russia at the end of the conflict, Moulton added.

