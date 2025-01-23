Ukraine war roils German election campaign

Ingelheim, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) Germany's February 23 election falls almost to the day on the third anniversary of Russia's full-scale attack on Ukraine -- a war that has upended German politics and dominated the campaign.

Berlin has sent weapons worth 28 billion Euros to Kyiv and has taken in 1.2 million Ukrainian refugees -- but heated debate is now flaring on the level of future support and whether Ukraine should sue for peace.

As she follows the news ahead of the elections, Ukrainian refugee Alla Dudka, from the port city of Odesa, thinks of the battered country where her son serves in the army.

"There's a lot of German support, a lot of European support. Without it, Ukraine would have had no chance," the 57-year-old said at her new home in the western town of Ingelheim.

To the politicians pushing for a quick end to the war, she said: "Honestly, it would be great if the Ukraine war would end. The question is: what will Ukraine be asked to give up for peace?

"Yes, there should be peace, but with a strong and permanent guarantee from the world, from America and Europe, that Russia will have no chance in future to wage war again."

But in the final weeks of the campaign, an angry rift on military support is flaring between embattled Chancellor Olaf Scholz and his two estranged coalition allies of the turbulent past three years.

The Free Democrats (FDP) split away in a clash over budget questions, imploding the coalition on November 6, and the Greens are growing increasingly hostile to Scholz as polling day nears.

Donald Trump's return to power raises more fundamental questions on whether the West will keep strongly backing Ukraine's fightback or eventually force it to seek a ceasefire, possibly on Moscow's terms.

- 'Peace chancellor' -

The Scholz government was in office for little over two months when Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Within days, Scholz declared the attack an "epochal shift" and announced 100 billion euros to upgrade Germany's armed forces.

Germany was quickly plunged into crisis as the end of cheap Russian gas imports sent energy prices skyrocketing, hammering its economy.

Over time, Germany would become Ukraine's second-biggest supplier of military aid after the United States.

While many criticised Berlin for doing too little too slowly, Moscow-friendly parties -- the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) and the far-left BSW and Linke -- accused the government of a dangerous new militarism.

BSW leader Sahra Wagenknecht argued last week that "the endless arms deliveries have not improved Ukraine's position" and that "we must not prolong the dying".

Scholz has sought a balancing act -- pledging strong support for Ukraine, but refusing to send long-range Taurus missiles that could antagonise nuclear-armed Russia.

Despite pleas for such weapons from President Volodymyr Zelensky, he has pledged to remain cool-headed and at times campaigned as the "peace chancellor".

Among the most passionate Ukraine backers is Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock of the Greens, who is now pushing for Berlin to unlock another three billion euros in military aid.

Scholz has argued that, without new borrowing or slashing spending on pensions and other priorities, "we do not have the money" -- sparking a fierce argument with other parties.

- 'Migrants out' rhetoric -

Baerbock, without naming Scholz, condemned politicians who only think about "how to quickly gain a few votes... rather than taking the responsibility of really securing Europe's peace and freedom".

"To be honest, it really hurts me," she told Politico.

Scholz has accused his rivals of misrepresenting him, arguing that "the German people are being lied to".

The FDP's Christian Lindner in turn charged that Scholz is "thrashing about like a drowning person".

Zelensky, speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, weighed in on the debate Tuesday, without naming Germany.

Calling for greater military spending, he said there was "no need to play with people's emotions that defence should be ... at the expense of medicine or pensions or something else".

In an election also dominated by immigration, providing support for Ukrainian refugees has become another bone of contention.

Dudka said she is grateful for the help she and her daughter have received since arriving with few possessions except their two cats.

"I feel this support every day," she said. "The day after I arrived, my neighbours brought everything -- clothes, cutlery, pots, everything."

But she also worries about the AfD's "migrant-out rhetoric", saying that "we have suffered so much misfortune because of this war -- to be told now that we have no right to be here is really hard to take".

"When we fight for our freedom in Ukraine," she added, "we are protecting Europe."