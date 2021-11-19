Ukraine warns migrants not to enter from Belarus

(@FahadShabbir)

Kiev, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2021 ) :Ukraine on Friday warned migrants massed in neighbouring Belarus hoping to enter the EU not to cross onto its territory, saying they will be pushed back with any means necessary, including firearms.

Thousands of migrants have been trying to cross from Belarus into the EU for months but have been turned back by Polish border guards and refused entry by Baltic states Latvia and Lithuania.

Ukraine, which borders both Belarus and Poland, fears that the migrants might seek to enter its territory in order to then reach EU countries that it borders.

"In the event of threats to the life and health of border guards and law enforcement officers, we will use all the means of protection provided by law, including firearms," said Interior Minister Denys Monastyrsky.

Poland earlier this week fired tear gas and water cannon on stone-throwing migrants trying to cross into its territory.

The EU has accused Belarusian strongman Alexander Lukashenko of purposefully luring the migrants -- mostly from the middle East -- to its doorstep as revenge for sanctions.

Some countries, including Poland and Ukraine, have accused Lukashenko's main financial and political backer Moscow of also being behind the crisis.

Lukashenko and his ally Russian President Vladimir Putin have rejected the accusations and criticised Poland and the EU for not taking in the migrants.

Monastyrsky claimed Friday that Russia could redirect the crisis to the Belarus-Ukraine border.

"We do not exclude the possibility that Russia will decide to purposefully send a large number of illegal migrants through Belarus to our territory," he told parliament.

"We are preparing for this situation systematically and thoroughly," he said, adding that the situation on the country's shared border with Belarus is currently under control.

Ukraine last week said it would deploy thousands of border guards and security personnel to its border with Belarus in preparation for a potential crisis.