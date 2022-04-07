UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Warns Of 'last Chance' To Flee Russian Attacks In East

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 07, 2022 | 03:31 PM

Ukraine warns of 'last chance' to flee Russian attacks in east

A Ukrainian official in the east of the county warned residents remaining there Thursday that time was running out to flee mounting Russian attacks, saying the entire region was under attack

Kyiv, Ukraine, April 7 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2022 ) :A Ukrainian official in the east of the county warned residents remaining there Thursday that time was running out to flee mounting Russian attacks, saying the entire region was under attack.

"These few days may be the last chance to leave," Lugansk regional governor Sergiy Gaiday wrote to residents on Facebook.

"All cities of the Lugansk region are under enemy fire. One person was killed as a result of shelling this morning in Kreminna," he added, referring to a town in the region with a population of around 20,000 people.

