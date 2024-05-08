Ukraine warns of outages after 'massive' attack on power plants

(@FahadShabbir)

Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) Ukraine on Wednesday warned of possible power shutdowns across the country after a "massive" wave of Russian missiles and drones targeted the battered Ukrainian energy system.

While Ukrainian troops struggle to hold the front line more than two years into the war, Moscow has intensified strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, triggering blackouts and electricity rationing across the country.

"Russians have launched a new massive attack on thermal and hydroelectric power plants," Ukrenergo said.

"There may be power cuts for household and industrial consumers across Ukraine... due to new damage to the equipment of Ukrainian power plants caused by Russian strikes," it added.

Ukrenergo said it was working on overcoming power shortages in the face of a "particularly difficult situation", including by using emergency supplies from European countries.