Ukraine Warns Of Outages After 'massive' Attack On Power Plants
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 08, 2024 | 03:20 PM
Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) Ukraine on Wednesday warned of possible power shutdowns across the country after a "massive" wave of Russian missiles and drones targeted the battered Ukrainian energy system.
While Ukrainian troops struggle to hold the front line more than two years into the war, Moscow has intensified strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, triggering blackouts and electricity rationing across the country.
"Russians have launched a new massive attack on thermal and hydroelectric power plants," Ukrenergo said.
"There may be power cuts for household and industrial consumers across Ukraine... due to new damage to the equipment of Ukrainian power plants caused by Russian strikes," it added.
Ukrenergo said it was working on overcoming power shortages in the face of a "particularly difficult situation", including by using emergency supplies from European countries.
Recent Stories
Mohammad Amir’s participation in T20I series against Ireland, England hangs in ..
Police arrest some lawyers after clash outside LHC
US wants basic human rights for Imran Khan, all other prisoners
Hajj season begins: Karachi Airport Set for Inaugural Flight
IHC orders Jail officials to shift Bushra Bibi to Adiala Jail from Bani Gala
Projects of worth $25b being implemented in Pakistan under CPEC framework: Ahsan
Saudi investors evince special interest in diverse fields
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 May 2024
Delegation of international investors meets Finance Minister
Federal Govt stands with Balochistan for its development: Naqvi
UAE President receives condolences of Prime Minister of Pakistan over passing of ..
More Stories From World
-
Israel pounds Gaza as truce talks resume5 minutes ago
-
Ritacuba Blanco: death of a Colombian glacier15 minutes ago
-
Berlin's former mayor hurt in latest attack against politicians25 minutes ago
-
Milking venom from Australia's deadly marine animals25 minutes ago
-
APPS China opens new horizons for Pakistani medical students & healthcare professionals in China and ..25 minutes ago
-
Markets mixed as traders weigh rates outlook45 minutes ago
-
AstraZeneca withdraws Covid vaccine as demand dives55 minutes ago
-
PSG coach Luis Enrique proud despite 'unfair' Champions League exit55 minutes ago
-
Zimbabwe care workers face up to UK ban on family members1 hour ago
-
150,000 people expected as Olympic flame arrives in France1 hour ago
-
Floods misery reminder of climate's role in supercharging rain1 hour ago
-
Hummels stuns Mbappe and PSG to take Dortmund to Champions League final1 hour ago