Ukraine water, power cuts after 'massive' Russian missile attack

Kyiv, Ukraine, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2022 ) :Ukraine suffered sweeping blackouts and water supplies were cut for 80 percent of Kyiv residents on Monday after what Ukrainian officials called another "massive" Russian missile attack on energy facilities.

"More than 50" cruise missiles were launched at targets across the country early on Monday, the Ukrainian army said on Telegram.

"From 7:00 am (0500 GMT) on October 31, Russian occupiers carried out several waves of missile attacks against critical infrastructure in Ukraine," the army said, adding that "44 missiles" had been shot down.

Several blasts shook the capital Kyiv, days after Russia blamed Ukraine for drone attacks on its Crimea fleet in the Black Sea.

"Currently, due to the emergency situation in Kyiv, 80 percent of consumers remain without water supply," the city's mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram.

"Engineers are also working to restore power to 350,000 homes in Kyiv that were left without electricity," he added.

At least five explosions were heard in the city between 8:00 am and 8:20 am local time, according to AFP journalists.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said there were power cuts in "hundreds" of urban settlements across seven Ukrainian regions.

"Russian terrorists have again launched a massive attack against electricity installations," said the deputy head of Ukraine's presidency, Kyrylo Tymoshenko.