Ukraine 'welcomes' drawdown of Russian troops from border

Kiev, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) :Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday welcomed the reduction of Russian troops that were running drills near his country's border, saying the move "reduces tensions".

"Ukraine is always vigilant, yet welcomes any steps to decrease the military presence and de-escalate the situation in Donbas. Ukraine seeks peace," Zelensky wrote on Twitter.