UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ukraine 'welcomes' Drawdown Of Russian Troops From Border

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 57 seconds ago Thu 22nd April 2021 | 08:08 PM

Ukraine 'welcomes' drawdown of Russian troops from border

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday welcomed the reduction of Russian troops that were running drills near his country's border, saying the move "reduces tensions"

Kiev, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) :Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday welcomed the reduction of Russian troops that were running drills near his country's border, saying the move "reduces tensions".

"Ukraine is always vigilant, yet welcomes any steps to decrease the military presence and de-escalate the situation in Donbas. Ukraine seeks peace," Zelensky wrote on Twitter.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Twitter Border

Recent Stories

Artist Sacha Jafri donates three priceless items t ..

10 minutes ago

Two-Thirds of Americans Want Major Changes in US P ..

54 seconds ago

Supreme Court issues notice to federal government ..

56 seconds ago

EU's Von Der Leyen Says World Facing 'Make Or Brea ..

1 minute ago

Russian, Iraqi Deputy Foreign Ministers Discuss Mi ..

3 minutes ago

World Believes US Fared Worst in Pandemic - Poll

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.