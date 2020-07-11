UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ukraine Welcomes Netherlands Filing Lawsuit Against Moscow With ECHR - Deputy Minister

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 11th July 2020 | 01:10 AM

Ukraine Welcomes Netherlands Filing Lawsuit Against Moscow With ECHR - Deputy Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2020) Kiev is pleased with the Dutch's government's decision to take Russia to the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) over its alleged role in the downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 in 2014, Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister Yevheniy Yenin said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, the Netherlands announced filing a case against Russia with the ECHR, citing Moscow's alleged role in the incident. The court has told Sputnik that it received the case and is now reviewing it. The Russian Foreign Ministry has responded by saying that the lawsuit will complicate the search for truth and that the Netherlands has branded Russia as solely responsible for the incident since the very beginning.

"We welcome the Kingdom of the Netherlands' decision regarding filing with the ECHR against the Russian Federation concerning the downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17's plane," Yenin wrote on Facebook.

Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 was shot down on July 17, 2014, in eastern Ukraine on its way to Kuala Lumpur from Amsterdam.

All 298 people aboard died.

The trial of four suspects ” Russian nationals Igor Girkin, Sergey Dubinsky and Oleg Pulatov, and Ukrainian national Leonid Kharchenko ” began in March in the Netherlands, but had to be adjourned over the COVID-19 pandemic. The hearings are still underway.

The Joint Investigative Team (JIT), which is looking into the case, believes that the Boeing was shot down from with a weapon belonging to a Russian military unit. JIT, headed by the Dutch prosecutors, does not include Russian representatives.

Russia has said that it gave the Netherlands radar data and documents proving that the missile that hit the plane belonged to Ukraine and was launched from the territory controlled by Kiev. However, this information was not taken into account. The Russian Foreign Ministry has called the JIT accusations against Russia one-sided and regrettable.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Facebook Died Kuala Lumpur Amsterdam Kiev Malaysia Netherlands March July All From Government Weapon Court

Recent Stories

Department of Health-Abu Dhabi declares all privat ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Brazilian President&#03 ..

2 hours ago

Asad umar reviews monitoring, evaluation system of ..

14 minutes ago

Serbia, Kosovo renew 'very difficult' dialogue

14 minutes ago

Dr. Saeed Ahmed Mangnejo to hold additional charge ..

14 minutes ago

Erdogan says Hagia Sophia to be reopened for Musli ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.