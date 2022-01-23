Ukraine Welcomes Resignation of Chief of German Navy After Words About Crimea

(@FahadShabbir)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd January, 2022) Ukrainian Ambassador to Berlin Andriy Melnyk welcomed on Sunday the resignation of the Commander of the German Navy, Vice Adm. Kay-Achim Schonbach, who had previously said that Crimea would never return to Ukraine despite Kiev's attempts to put pressure on Moscow.

On Saturday, Schonbach requested to be relieved of his post after the controversial statement. According to the vice admiral, German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht accepted his request.

"We welcome Schonbach's resignation," Melnyk told the German newspaper Welt.

The ambassador also stressed that Schonbach's statement "calls into question Germany's international standing and credibility, not only from the Ukrainian point of view."

On Friday, Schonbach said at a conference in India's Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies that the Crimea does not exist and that it will never come back. Moreover, the vice admiral regarded Western accusations that Moscow allegedly plans to invade in Ukraine as "nonsense." In addition, Schonbach stressed that India and Germany need Russia to confront the growing influence of China.

Crimea became a part of Russia in a referendum held in March 2014 in which near 96% of Crimeans voted for joining Russia. Kiev considers Crimea to be an Ukrainian territory illegally occupied by Russia. Moscow has repeatedly stated that the decision made by the Crimean people was made in full compliance with international law and the UN Charter. According to Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Crimean issue is "finally closed."

In the past few months, the West and Ukraine have accused Russia of massing troops near the Ukrainian border in alleged preparation for invasion. Russia said that it has no intention of invading Ukraine while stressing that it has the right to move forces within its own territory.

Russia has also expressed concern over NATO's military activity near its borders and the ongoing military support for Ukraine, including an increase in the number of Western instructors in Donbas.

In December, the Russian government proposed a set of mutual security guarantees in Europe to NATO and the United States, with their response still pending.