Open Menu

Ukraine Will 'boycott' OSCE Meeting Over Lavrov's Invitation

Muhammad Irfan Published November 28, 2023 | 06:10 PM

Ukraine will 'boycott' OSCE meeting over Lavrov's invitation

Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2023) Ukraine said Tuesday it will boycott an OSCE meeting in the North Macedonian capital Skopje this week after the invitation of Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, who said he plans to attend.

The announcement came the day after Bulgaria said it will open its airspace to the Russian minister, making a diplomatic exemption to European skies being closed to Russia over its Ukraine invasion.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister "Dmytro Kuleba will boycott the OSCE ministerial meeting over the decision to allow Lavrov to attend," Kyiv's foreign ministry spokesman Oleg Nikolenko told AFP.

Lavrov is under European sanctions and had asked for North Macedonia and neighbouring Bulgaria to open their airspace to enable him to fly into Skopje.

The top Russian diplomat said Monday that he plans to travel to Skopje if he will be let through.

"If it works out, we will be there," he said, according to Russian news agencies.

The annual ministerial conference in Skopje begins on Thursday.

Kyiv has called for Moscow to be excluded from the organisation.

"We must work together to save the OSCE from Russia," Nikolenko said in a later post on social media.

He said Russia should be removed from the OSCE as it "unleashed the largest armed aggression in Europe since the end of WWII".

Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania also said Tuesday their top diplomats would not attend the meeting in protest over the invitation to Lavrov.

Related Topics

Protest Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe Social Media Skopje Estonia Bulgaria Lithuania Latvia Macedonia Post From Top

Recent Stories

Pakistani star Madiha Imam's wedding with Moji Bas ..

Pakistani star Madiha Imam's wedding with Moji Basar in India ignites social med ..

34 minutes ago
 Traffic Police services launched at PITB establish ..

Traffic Police services launched at PITB established e-Khidmat Centers across Pu ..

47 minutes ago
 Four constables arrested over charges of getting b ..

Four constables arrested over charges of getting bribe from cricketers

52 minutes ago
 U.S. Ambassador and FAO Mark Successful Completion ..

U.S. Ambassador and FAO Mark Successful Completion of $1.3 Million Sustainable F ..

1 hour ago
 OIC Commends the Islamic Solidarity Sports Federat ..

OIC Commends the Islamic Solidarity Sports Federation’s Creative Initiatives a ..

1 hour ago
 vivo V29e 5G: Illuminating Your World and Redefini ..

Vivo V29e 5G: Illuminating Your World and Redefining Photography

1 hour ago
TECNO Mobile Pakistan Signs Brand Spectrum as PR P ..

TECNO Mobile Pakistan Signs Brand Spectrum as PR Partner

1 hour ago
 Hafeez optimistic: Babar's batting to flourish san ..

Hafeez optimistic: Babar's batting to flourish sans captaincy

1 hour ago
 Nida Dar's four-fer gives Pakistan women's team a ..

Nida Dar's four-fer gives Pakistan women's team a winning start on New Zealand t ..

2 hours ago
 Haris Rauf's BBL participation faces delay amid NO ..

Haris Rauf's BBL participation faces delay amid NOC hurdle

5 hours ago
 PM to embark on two-day visit to Kuwait today

PM to embark on two-day visit to Kuwait today

5 hours ago
 KSE-100 Index jumps over 60,000 marks

KSE-100 Index jumps over 60,000 marks

5 hours ago

More Stories From World