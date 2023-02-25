Ukraine Will Expand Mined Strip Along Borders With Belarus, Russia - Border Guard Service

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2023) Ukraine will expand the mined land strip along its borders with Belarus and Russia to 2 kilometers (1.2 miles) and has been training the National Guard and the police to perform frontier guard duties, the Ukrainian State Border Guard Service said on Saturday.

"The strip along the Ukrainian-Russian and Ukrainian-Belarusian borders will be expanded to 2 kilometers in width.

Practically, it will be a mined area," the border guard service said on Telegram.

The statement also said that the Ukrainian parliament has regulated the procedure for involving the country's armed forces, the National Guard and the police staff to perform border guard functions.

In January, the head of the military administration of Ukraine's Rivne Region, Vitaliy Koval, said that the whole border with Belarus in the region had been mined.