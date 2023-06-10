UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Will Need $14Bln In 2023 To Recover From Kakhovka Dam Breach - Ambassador

Sumaira FH Published June 10, 2023 | 02:20 PM

Ukraine Will Need $14Bln in 2023 to Recover From Kakhovka Dam Breach - Ambassador

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2023) Ukrainian Ambassador to Germany Oleksii Makeiev said on Saturday the restoration of Ukrainian territories affected by the partial destruction of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant would require over $14 billion this year alone, while the total damage can be assessed only after the flooding is over.

"The cost of Ukraine's rapid reconstruction this year alone will amount to $14.1 billion," he said in an interview with the Berliner Morgenpost newspaper.

Ukraine believes there will be multibillion losses to people, environment and agriculture as a result of the dam breach, the ambassador said.

Makeiev specified that $3.3 billion had already been allocated from the Ukrainian budget, adding that that the country must restore cities, infrastructure and entire industries now.

He noted that the flooding was likely to cause enormous losses to Ukraine's agriculture, especially the grain industry and fisheries.

The upper part of the Kakhovka power plant on the Dnipro River was damaged overnight from Monday to Tuesday. It was not destroyed completely but its crumbling caused an uncontrollable outflow of water to towns downstream. Moscow and Kiev have blamed each other for the dam's destruction. Authorities in some of the affected areas evacuated the population.

The Nova Kakhovka dam is the sixth and last stage of the cascade of Dnipro hydroelectric power plants located 5 kilometers from the city of Nova Kakhovka in the Kherson Region, which became part of Russia through a referendum in September 2022.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Water Russia Budget Agriculture Dam Germany Kherson Kiev September From Industry (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

DEWA’s R&amp;D Centre creates smart facility to ..

DEWA’s R&amp;D Centre creates smart facility to develop and test new technolog ..

21 minutes ago
 Türkiye&#039;s first-ever female Central Bank Gov ..

Türkiye&#039;s first-ever female Central Bank Governor officially takes office

1 hour ago
 4 Indigenous siblings found alive after surviving ..

4 Indigenous siblings found alive after surviving Amazon plane crash and 40 days ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan fulfills all necessary conditions of IMF: ..

Pakistan fulfills all necessary conditions of IMF: Dar

2 hours ago
 Kajol shocks fans with social media break, deletes ..

Kajol shocks fans with social media break, deletes Instagram posts

2 hours ago
 PTI chief to be interrogated on May 9 incidents, c ..

PTI chief to be interrogated on May 9 incidents, claims Khawaja Asif

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.