Ukraine Will Need $14Bln in 2023 to Recover From Kakhovka Dam Breach - Ambassador

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2023) Ukrainian Ambassador to Germany Oleksii Makeiev said on Saturday the restoration of Ukrainian territories affected by the partial destruction of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant would require over $14 billion this year alone, while the total damage can be assessed only after the flooding is over.

"The cost of Ukraine's rapid reconstruction this year alone will amount to $14.1 billion," he said in an interview with the Berliner Morgenpost newspaper.

Ukraine believes there will be multibillion losses to people, environment and agriculture as a result of the dam breach, the ambassador said.

Makeiev specified that $3.3 billion had already been allocated from the Ukrainian budget, adding that that the country must restore cities, infrastructure and entire industries now.

He noted that the flooding was likely to cause enormous losses to Ukraine's agriculture, especially the grain industry and fisheries.

The upper part of the Kakhovka power plant on the Dnipro River was damaged overnight from Monday to Tuesday. It was not destroyed completely but its crumbling caused an uncontrollable outflow of water to towns downstream. Moscow and Kiev have blamed each other for the dam's destruction. Authorities in some of the affected areas evacuated the population.

The Nova Kakhovka dam is the sixth and last stage of the cascade of Dnipro hydroelectric power plants located 5 kilometers from the city of Nova Kakhovka in the Kherson Region, which became part of Russia through a referendum in September 2022.