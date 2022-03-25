UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Will Not Cede Territory, Sovereignty To Russia - Zelenskyy Aide

Sumaira FH Published March 25, 2022 | 09:34 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2022) Ukraine is not going to cede any of its territories or sovereignty to Russia as it has to remain the frontier on the way of alleged Russian aggression, Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Chief of Staff Andriy Yermak said on Friday.

"We are not going to cede neither our sovereignty nor our territories, but we cannot allow ourselves to have a Pyrrhic victory here. You cannot allow to have Ukraine bled dry because Ukraine has to live on, Ukraine has to remain the main frontier of withstanding the Russian aggression," Yermak said during a virtual conversation organized by the Atlantic Council.

Yermak added that Ukraine will not accept any ultimatums or any peace agreements on Russian terms.

On Thursday, US President Joe Biden said it is up to Ukraine to decide on whether to cede any of its territory to Russia, but he does not believe Kiev will have to do that.

On February 24, Russia launched a special operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk requested help to defend them from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian Ministry of Defense said the operation is solely targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only and the civilian population is not in danger.

