Ukraine Will Not Extend Strict COVID-Related Measures Beyond January 24 - Prime Minister

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2021) Ukraine will not extend the strict lockdown introduced over the coronavirus pandemic beyond January 24, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Friday in an interview with the Ukraina 24 broadcaster.

Earlier this week, Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov expressed an opposite point of view, insisting on extending the lockdown due to the fact that many people celebrated the New Year holidays in large groups. In addition, there is a seasonal increase in the incidence of acute respiratory virus infections, including influenza, in the winter period, the minister said.

"We do not consider the extension of the so-called strict lockdown ... The lockdown, which is still in effect, will end on January 24, and from [January] 25 we will most likely move to the 'orange zone' [restrictions], which were in effect before these rules," Shmyhal said.

According to the prime minister, the country's healthcare system is ready for a post-holiday surge in COVID-19 cases.

In December, the Ukrainian government extended the coronavirus-related restrictions and the state of emergency through February 28, as well as introduced an enhanced lockdown from January 8-24. These strict restrictions envisage the closure of markets, schools and universities, while kindergartens may continue work. Any mass events and the operation of entertainment establishments are also prohibited.