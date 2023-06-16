Ukraine Will Soon Stop Using Its Equipment, As Kiev Fights With Foreign Arms - Putin

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2023) Ukraine will soon stop using its equipment during Russia's special military operation, as Kiev is using primarily foreign equipment, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

"Soon Ukraine will stop using its own equipment at all, there is nothing left.

Everything with which they fight, everything they use, is brought from the outside. You cannot win with that," Putin said during his address at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

Ukraine has already lost 186 tanks and 418 armored vehicles in its counteroffensive attempts and losses growing every day, Putin added.