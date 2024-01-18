Ukraine Will Work With 'any Reality' After US Elections
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 18, 2024 | 05:00 PM
Davos, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2024) Ukraine will work with whoever wins the US presidential election later this year, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told AFP on Thursday on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos.
With former US president Donald Trump the frontrunner to win the Republican nomination, there are fears Washington's policy on Ukraine would change if he wins.
With Congress already divided on giving more arms to Ukraine, some worry Trump will have even less appetite to support Kyiv.
But Kuleba appeared sanguine about any Trump victory.
"I will accept the opinion of the people of the United States, and we will work with any reality that will follow the elections," he said.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Trump know and "respect each other", Kuleba added, after the annual "Davos Ukrainian Breakfast" event in the Swiss Alpine resort.
Trump may not be physically at Davos but his potential victory has come up during many private and public discussions at the forum.
