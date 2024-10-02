Ukraine withdraws from eastern town of Vugledar

(@FahadShabbir)

Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) Ukraine's army said Wednesday that it had withdrawn from the eastern town of Vugledar, handing Russia one of its most significant territorial gains in weeks.

The fall of the coal mining town raised new questions about Ukraine's defensive positions along its southeastern front line as Russia forces advance ahead of winter.

Around 14,000 people lived in Vugledar before Russia invaded, making it one of Moscow's more important gains in months of grinding advances across the east.

"The High Command gave permission for a manoeuvre to withdraw units from Vugledar in order to save personnel and military equipment and take up a position for further operations," Ukraine's Khortytsia group of troops, which operates in the area, posted on Telegram.

The unit said it had inflicted heavy losses on Russian forces but relentless attacks meant "there was a threat of encirclement", forcing it to withdraw.

Vugledar is about 50 kilometres (30 miles) southwest of Donetsk city, the capital of a region Russia claims to have annexed.