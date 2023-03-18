Ukraine Withdraws From Treaty With Russia on Strategic Missile Systems Control

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2023) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed on Friday a decree on Ukraine's withdrawal from the agreement with Russia on supervision of the operation of strategic missile systems.

"On the termination of the Treaty between Ukraine and the Russian Federation on the procedure for the implementation of assured and authoritative supervision for the operation of strategic missile systems of the Strategic Forces located on their territories," Zelenskyy's decree said.

The agreement was one of the four documents signed on September 3, 1993, by the then-heads of government of Russia and Ukraine, Viktor Chernomyrdin and Leonid Kuchma, respectively, in Yalta. The agreements, or the Massandra Accords, concerned the settlement of issues related to the utilization of nuclear weapons located on the territory of Ukraine and the division of the Black Sea Fleet.