UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Withdraws From Treaty With Russia On Strategic Missile Systems Control

Umer Jamshaid Published March 18, 2023 | 01:40 AM

Ukraine Withdraws From Treaty With Russia on Strategic Missile Systems Control

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2023) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed on Friday a decree on Ukraine's withdrawal from the agreement with Russia on supervision of the operation of strategic missile systems.

"On the termination of the Treaty between Ukraine and the Russian Federation on the procedure for the implementation of assured and authoritative supervision for the operation of strategic missile systems of the Strategic Forces located on their territories," Zelenskyy's decree said.

The agreement was one of the four documents signed on September 3, 1993, by the then-heads of government of Russia and Ukraine, Viktor Chernomyrdin and Leonid Kuchma, respectively, in Yalta. The agreements, or the Massandra Accords, concerned the settlement of issues related to the utilization of nuclear weapons located on the territory of Ukraine and the division of the Black Sea Fleet.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Nuclear Yalta September From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Robust launch of AJP Tour Abu Dhabi International ..

Robust launch of AJP Tour Abu Dhabi International Jiu-Jitsu Championship 2023

48 minutes ago
 UAE and Republic of North Macedonia sign MoU on mu ..

UAE and Republic of North Macedonia sign MoU on mutual visa exemption

2 hours ago
 Politicians should make their own decisions: Kundi ..

Politicians should make their own decisions: Kundi

2 hours ago
 Over 10,000 Tonnes of Garbage Pile Up in Paris Ami ..

Over 10,000 Tonnes of Garbage Pile Up in Paris Amid Strike of Street Cleaners - ..

2 hours ago
 Baig, bowlers help Qalandars set up rematch in HBL ..

Baig, bowlers help Qalandars set up rematch in HBL PSL 8 final

2 hours ago
 UAE President sends official letter to Georgian PM

UAE President sends official letter to Georgian PM

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.