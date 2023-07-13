(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2023) Ukraine will not join NATO until the ongoing conflict is over and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy understands he continues to have security commitments from allies, President Joe Biden told reporters on Wednesday in Helsinki.

"It's not for a while. It's not until the war is over," Biden said when asked how long it will take for Ukraine to join NATO. "One thing Zelenskyy understands is that whether or not he's in NATO now is not relevant as long as he has the commitments."