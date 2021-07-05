Ukraine 'Working to Influence' German Foreign Policy Ahead of Elections - Kiev

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2021) Ukraine has been working to reshape the German approach to issues of concern to Kiev as the western European economic powerhouse nears crucial Federal elections in fall, the Ukrainian foreign minister said Monday.

"We are working to influence Germany's stance on several issues," Dmytro Kuleba told a press conference on the sidelines of a Ukrainian political forum in Kiev.

Kuleba said he had met with German conservatives, social democrats and greens to "plant the idea of priority of the Ukrainian agenda in their subconscious mind ” what we expect from Germany and what we can give to Germany.

"

Chancellor Angela Merkel will quit after the September 26 election and will be succeeded by either of the three candidates: Armin Laschet of the Merkel's CDU/CSU bloc, the Social Democrats' Olaf Scholz and the Greens' Annalena Baerbock.

Ukraine has been pushing its western allies to cancel the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project, which will connect Russia with Germany and bypass Ukraine. It has also been seeking to tweak in its favor the Minsk accords that aim to end conflict in its eastern provinces.