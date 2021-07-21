Ukraine Would Be 'At More Risk ' Without US-German Nord Stream 2 Deal - Nuland

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2021) Ukraine would be at more risk without the US-German agreement on Nord Stream 2, Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland said on Wednesday.

"I, as you know, as a long-time friend and supporter of Ukraine believe that if we had not this agreement with the pipeline 90 percent complete, Ukraine would be at considerably more risk, " Nuland said in testimony to the Senate Foreign Relations.

Russian officials have repeatedly said the Nord Stream 2 pipeline is for purely commercial, not political, purposes.