Ukraine Would Struggle To Design Air Defense System During Conflict - US Defense Official

Published November 05, 2022

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2022) Ukraine would face a challenging task to implement an air defense system in the country during the ongoing conflict even if it had up to 30 systems available, US Assistant Secretary of Defense for Space Policy John Plumb said on Friday.

"Clearly, you need missile defenses to protect things. I think one of the problems Ukraine faces is you can't protect everything, you can't have a shield," Plumb said during a CSIS think tank event. "And so if you had 10 or 20 or 30 systems, where would they go? What would you protect? This is your defense design problem.

It's pretty hard to do in peacetime, let alone in conflicts."

The United States is expected to deliver two National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (NASAMS) to Ukraine later this month.

The United States will provide six additional NASAMS to Ukraine but those are not expected to be delivered anytime soon. US allies, such as Germany and Spain, are also providing Ukraine with additional air defense capabilities.

NASAMS are short-to-medium-range ground-based air defense systems that can defend against drones, helicopters, cruise missiles, and aircraft.

